The GOP is democracy’s enemy
To the editor:
Re: “Do all you can to stop the radical right’s assault on democracy,” by Aldo Ferrario, Voice of the Public, July 12.
I tip my hat to Aldo Ferrraio for his recent letter on the assault of our democracy by Trump supporters both in and out of government.
He pretty much covered all the bases and his warning to the citizenry should be heeded by all who value our fragile democracy.
The constitution is only a viable blueprint for establishing a government that works for all its’ citizens as long as its’ guidelines for our individual rights are respected and accepted by the majority and especially by our representatives in congress and the federal judiciary.
Unfortunately, many who now make up the Republican party — both statewide and in Washington, D.C. — are attacking those very values which make America such a bastion of liberty.
As long as so many continue to be in thrall to a former president who continues to rant about a stolen election and other equally egregious lies, we are truly in danger.
My heart goes out to President Joe Biden as he faces crises on so many fronts especially on the home front.
I wish him godspeed.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.