The GOP is leading on us on a road to ruin
To the editor:
It boggles my mind how anyone can vote for any Republican in this country today after watching their actions these past few years right up to today.
They are putting our country and the world in financial peril by playing game with the debt ceiling. They want to negotiate on money that has already been spent and the bills are now due. Maybe they shouldn’t have given away that $1.5 trillion tax break to the rich under President Donald Trump. If we had that money, now things would be looking pretty rosy now.
They want to put guns in the hands of anyone who wants one and, when another senseless mass murder happens, they become silent.
They want to ban books. Yes, they want to keep as much of the population uneducated to the point of total ignorance so they can feed their lies and garbage to the mindless.
They want to tell parents what medical services their children are allowed to have. Of course they know so much more than doctors right?
We cannot tolerate this anymore. We either push back hard, stand up to them, call them out, or we will all suffer and the America we know and love will be gone forever.
What they are pushing for clearly is a violent overthrow of our government. They tried it once before — on Jan. 6. 2021 — and they will be back again.
They have people leading their party who do not have the slightest idea how government works, so they want to tear it all down, and in the process take away as many of our rights as possible. They have made countless attacks on our long-held institutions even wanting to do away with the FBI, IRS, and other agencies of law enforcement.
This is how things started in Germany in the 1930s. We either stand up to his nonsense now or before we know it we will be living in a country much like Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea — all favorite countries of Trump.
Silence is not an option! You are either for a free society or fascist society. The choice belongs to all of us.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield