The GOP is now a cult
To the editor:
Re: “Biden has proven to be a disaster,” by Kenneth Porter (Voice of the Public, Nov. 23):
There are so many false statement and blatant lies in Kenneth Porter’s letter to the editor that I do not know where to start. Maybe if Porter turned off Fox TV for a day or two he might learn the truth.
First off, the entire world is suffering from inflation because of totally disrupted supply chain that President Joe Biden has no control over. It’s a case of too many dollars chasing too few products.
Next, no president — left or right — has control the price of gas, again it is based on supply and demand. Check out Europe and the rest of the world where gas prices are double what we are paying. Biden on Tuesday has ordered 50 million barrels of oil from our reserves to be released to help lower the price at the pump for Americans and that is all he can do, nothing else.
If Porter would open his ears to the truth, he’d know that every American who wanted to leave Afghanistan has done so and that announcement was made two weeks ago, but you won’t hear anything about that on Fox.
To call Biden a socialist is near insane. He has been a centrist his entire life and still is. Biden’s biggest mistake is trying to reason with a totally whacked-out right wing Republican party — or is that a cult? It’s hard to tell at this juncture.
What happened in the recent elections in Virginia was that people were hoodwinked into believing that critical race theory was being taught in their public schools, which is a lie. Critical race theory is a college course only taught in law school. This is a perfect example why the Republicans love people who are uneducated. If you say a lie it long enough ...
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.