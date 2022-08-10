The GOP doesn’t know meaning of ‘courage’
To the editor:
Re: “Courage is the measure,” column, by Debilyn Molineaux and “Where have the courageous gone?” column, by Bob Foley, Aug. 5:
It was enlightening to hear two columnists discuss courage in the Aug. 5 edition of The Sun Chronicle, but not necessarily in the way both writers intended.
Debilyn Molineaux’s column mentions Liz Cheney and in fact has a picture of her next to her online version of the column. Bob Foley in contrast starts his column by saying how hard it is to find examples of political courage these days. If you chose to ignore Jan. 6, which some still chose to do,
I can see how that may be the case. Within the hearings, Cheney, Adam Kinzinger, Cassidy Hutchinson, Brad Raffensberger and many others have been the epitome of political courage. Cheney, in fact, may lose her primary next week to an election denier because she chose country over blind allegiance to an individual.
The attempted overthrow of our government provides plenty of negative examples of political courage as well — Kevin McCarthy, Ted Cruz, and Josh Hawley, among others. Instead what president does Foley chose as a negative example of political courage and in fact mentions his “adolescent tantrums”?
Yes, Joe Biden.
I was left trying to recall what planet Foley’s bio listed he was from. We, as a country, need to right this ship and have two political parties focused on reality, solving problems and democracy. Who played a major part in heading us in this very dark direction — Newt Gingrich. He is currently advising who may be our next Speaker of the House — Kevin McCarthy.
We need to show courage as a country and not allow the United States to be Newtered.
Edward Smith
Seekonk