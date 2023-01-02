The greatest athlete, a great human being
To the editor:
Who was or is the greatest soccer player of all times? Was it Ronaldinho Gaúcho or Diego Maradona? Could it be the Brazil’s Ronaldo or the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo? Perhaps its Lionel Messi who just led his national team to the World Cup championship.
Regardless of your choice, there is one international soccer player who undoubtedly is is the world’s greatest inspirational soccer player if not the world’s greatest inspirational athlete — Pele!
Pele, probably more than any athlete in history, inspired children throughout the world that regardless of their plight in life. Regardless of the poverty they endured they, too, could be somebody. They, too, could achieve their dreams.
Born in debilitating poverty, Pele created a soccer ball by stuffing an old sock with rags because owning a real soccer ball was for those of greater means. He honed his skills by kicking papaya fruit from a papaya tree.
But he wasn’t finished. After retirement and after receiving honors from throughout the world, he continued to serve the interests of poor children through his involvement with the UN’s UNESCO childrens initiative, and through international charities, including his own.
One’s greatness should not only be measured by one’s achievements, but by the size of one’s heart.
Pele will continue to inspire the world’s children, rich and poor, forever more, and for that he is the greatest of all time.
Ken Cabral
Norton