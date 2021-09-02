The hits just keep coming
To the editor:
A little over eight months and look at the devasting hits our country has taken and endured at the hands of the worst president in my lifetime ( 70+ years).
Workers took a hit on Day 1 as Biden closes the Keystone Pipeline.
Our southern border takes a huge hit as Biden rips up President Donald Trump’s secure border laws and it becomes an open passageway for all types of illegal immigrants from all over the world. Record numbers continue to pour in daily.
The country loses its attempt, begun by Trump, to become self-sufficent on fuel and once again has to kneel to OPEC.
And now the unspeakable, disgraceful, despicable fiasco that is the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Once again Biden tears up a workable withdrawal and goes it his own wrong way which has turned out to be an unmitigated disaster. And he brings down our allies with him. How does one justify bringing home the military before you get your people out? And leaving behind billions of dollars in military equipment? And then having the Taliban as our “protectors” and “screeners?” Absolute backward thinking and execution. But what is one to expect from a lifelong screw up! The greatest military in the world has bowed to a ragtag group and heavily armed them on the way down.
And now we lose 13 brave young soldiers to his ineptness. Biden weeps during a pathetic speech as if his empathy should make it all right. This should have never happened! Biden took the blame and well he should. The blood is on his hands!
Should Biden go? Absolutely. Without a doubt. He has disgraced the country. But we must beware of what comes after. Probably much worse. So we leave the puppet in for now (he admitted to how he is “instructed” before he meets the press) and probably endure more hits in the future. Scary times for the USA.
Bruce Wessel
North Attleboro
