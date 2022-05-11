The hypocrisy of a rightwinger
To the editor:
Re: “How can Roman Catholics back abortion?” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, May 9:
Once again Gerald F. Chase shows what a hypocrite he really is. He recently wrote a response to Ellen Curran saying he was not going to be told to vaccinate or wear a mask as that infringed on his freedoms, but yet he has no problem with women being told what they can do with their bodies.
He writes that Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden are not true Catholics as they “support legal infanticide.” Mr. Chase, they most likely do not agree with abortion, but what they do agree on is a woman having the right to choose what she wants to do with her own body. You state you have the freedom to make decisions as to what you want to do regarding your body, well then women should have the same freedom.
You were angry thinking someone was telling you to wear a mask and get vaccinated, which could very well save the lives of people you come in contact with. So to you, the lives of people already on this planet are not important enough to save? It’s only the lives of the unborn? That is being a hypocrite.
If you don’t want anyone telling you what you should do to your body, then you have no right to tell a woman what she should do with hers.
You, as a man, have no idea what a woman has to go through to make that decision. Most times the man, who took part in the act of conceiving, gets to, and usually does, walk away. The woman, meanwhile, has to make a decision that impacts her for the rest of her life. That is a freedom every woman should have.
So Mr. Chase, what is it going to be? Are you going to mask up and vaccinate to save all lives? Or are you just going to continue to be hypocrite and try to tell women what they can do with their bodies?
Lorrie Jenkins
Foxboro