The left, too, has its share
of insensitive commentsTo the editor:
Re: “Dighton-Rehoboth School Committee Katie Ferreira-Aubin should resign immediately,” Our View, July 13.
It appears Ferreira-Aubin has kicked a hornet’s nest with her social media rhetoric, and The Sun Chronicle believes this is appalling enough so that she should resign, as Holocaust comparisons are both insensitive and inappropriate, demonstrating poor judgment.
Unfortunately, they are already widespread when it comes to former President Donald Trump and his supporters.
Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, and his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, are Orthodox Jews, and Trump has Jewish grandchildren who he obviously loves.
Yet this fact did not stop liberal media figures from four years of incessant Adolf Hitler and Nazi comparisons.
Not once did such figures appear to realize that this could be construed as insensitive to those who actually survived the Holocaust or make them appear deeply ignorant of history.
Perhaps in defense, they would have brought up the First Amendment, which I suppose is valid.
I’m not justifying the content of such rhetoric, regardless of who it’s from, as I believe it’s better to convey one’s point with more measured arguments, free of bombast and name-calling, and it’s certainly not up to me to decide her fate.
Yet when it comes to employing such a comparison for dramatic purposes, Ferreira-Aubin has plenty of company.
Elizabeth Bristol
North Attleboro
