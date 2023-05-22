The lies the gun lobby tells
To the editor:
Re: “Don’t like our gun laws? Change the Constitution,” by Bob Foley, column, May 19:
Bob Foley, like many a spokesman for the gun manufacturers lobby, loves the oft-repeated lie that takes a couple of words from the Second Amendment and claims that’s all there is to it.
Both he and others should read the entire amendment and the Supreme Court rulings. I consider myself a “strict constructionist” and was appalled that in the “Heller” case of 2008 : after nearly 220 years, a radical activist Supreme court ruled individuals have gun rights without being part of an organized militia (National Guard). The Federal Assault Weapons ban, which lasted from 1994-2004, was challenged in court several times and was upheld — it was limited in scope as it only applied to guns manufactured after President Bill Clinton signed it and died, along with thousands of innocents since then, under George W. Bush.
Foley repeats a well-known lie, that Clinton and President Barrack Obama sought to sign an international gun control treaty. In fact, the Arms Trade Treaty act had nothing to do with domestic gun control. There are many things we can do. All gun sales should have a background check. There should be a waiting period so those who are momentarily suicidal or homicidal have time to think or seek help (not the instantaneous checks the NRA insisted upon.)
The innocent blood is on the hands of those who lie and those who do nothing.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro