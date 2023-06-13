The lowest form of a man? That would be Donald Trump
To the editor:
Re: “The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree,” by Kenneth Porter, letter, June 12:
With respect to letter writer Ken Porter’s labeling of Hunter Biden and his father, President Joe Biden, as “the lowest form of a man,” and men with “low moral character,” he conveniently forgets about a past president who labeled a disease that killed nearly 7 million people a “hoax.”
He forgets about a past president who labeled our brave service members — including those who became prisoners of war or died in battle — as “losers and suckers.”
He forgets about a past president who proudly claimed he openly assaulted young women by grabbing their genitals.
He forgets about a past president who had an affair with a porn star — while his wife was pregnant with their child — and then paid her off to keep silent so he it wouldn’t hurt his chances of winning the presidency.
He forgets about a past president who openly sought to overturn a fair election, and in doing so, nearly got his vice president killed, and indirectly caused the death and injury of others — including police officers — as well as destruction of our Capitol Building.
He forgets about a past president who has been indicted for, among other charges, espionage.
He forgets about a past president who has been found guilty — by a jury of his peers — of sexual assault.
He forgets about a past president who thinks a dictator like Vladimir Putin — a man who has invaded a sovereign nation and killed thousands of innocent people and has kidnapped hundreds of children — as a great leader.
If Porter is looking for the true “lowest form of a man,” he need only look to former president Donald Trump, who decidedly wins that title.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk