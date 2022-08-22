The Mansfield warehouse saga is not over yet
To the editor:
Re: “Plans for controversial Mansfield warehouse pulled” City & Town, Aug. 19:
Most frequently asked question: “Why a monstrous warehouse in this densely populated residential neighborhood on a rural scenic roadway?” Could the site’s close proximity to West Street make it a choice location for a distribution facility making deliveries into the Cabot Industrial Park, Erin Center (Home Depot, Staples, Shaw’s), the Stop & Shop Plaza etc. without the cost of locating within the Industrial Park?
Plan A. In 2019, the property owner: Berlin Landing Realty Trust proposed a small subdivision — Sweetland Village which was an ideal fit for the Gilbert Street parcels. According to Shaun Burke, Mansfield’s director of planning and development, this was approved by the town’s planning board, but shelved by the proponent.
Plan B. In 2022: The now infamous proposal for a huge warehouse withdrawn after intense opposition from residents of both Mansfield and Norton.
Plan C. Waiting for what comes next. One thing is certain. Because tractor-trailer truck traffic from the warehouse would potentially have impacted a huge area, many more people became interested in the Gilbert Street property. And throwing Norton into the mix opened up a hornet’s nest. We are not going away. Stay tuned to the Mansfield Planning Board’s website for Plan C.
And thanks to all the active participants on the opposition front.
Heather A. Graf
Norton