The many xenophobes in the GOP
To the editor:
The idea that a mere 50 migrants being duped and dumped on Massachusetts would cause us to have a cow can only come from the minds of xenophobes.
Ted Cruz jumped the gun and declared on his Twitter account (later deleted) that Massachusetts called out its National Guard to deal with the problem. I can imagine them snickering with delight and giddily rubbing their hands as they exclaim “Now we’ll see how THEY like it heh, heh, heh!” Their heads filled with visions of panic in the streets as we struggle to cope with the invasion.
What’s interesting to me is that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had to send scammers to Texas to find enough migrants to get a plane load of 50. I’m guessing he knows that Florida can’t afford to lose their own now that summer is winding down and the snowbirds will soon return.
Restaurants, landscapers, roofers, hotels, and just about any Florida business that requires people willing to work hard for low wages may be wishing that he had sent them there instead.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro