To the editor:
The first thing I wanted to do once the mayoral debate ended Thursday night, was to shake Shane Mukasa’s hand (the Wamsutta Middle School student who also served as a debate panelist).
This young man possesses strong poise and intelligence. As a former teacher, I thought to myself: this young man would certainly put me to task every day and I would learn equally from him as he would from any well-crafted lesson I could put together.
Folks, Shane was the game changer at the debate. He set the atmosphere for the room and the tone of the dialog. I believe Shane’s questions and presence affected the way in which the adults spoke with each other.
I commend Shane for having the courage to sit there, front and center, and ask the questions he did, with the thoughtfulness in which they were asked. It takes courage to be kind. Shane’s question of the candidates — to say something kind about one another — was a game changer.
Please join me in applauding both Shane and his mother, Haawa Mukasa, for a fine job well done! Keep your eyes open, I’m predicting you’ll be seeing Shane Mukasa again.
Nicole Bento McGhee
Attleboro
