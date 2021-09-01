The mess we now find ourselves in
To the editor:
What has happened since Jan. 20?
The price of fuel has risen to the highest level since 2014 and continues to rise. A pipeline in the United States was shut down causing. The price of groceries has risen. The price of lumber is skyrocketing. Inflation is going up. Spending is out of control. The current occupant of the White House (our own Massachusetts representative’s words) has been signing executive orders like they are going out of style.
We have a crises at our southern border of hundreds of thousands of who knows who entering this country. The country is divided more now than ever before.
We have a second-in-command who thinks everything is a joke with her constant laughing at most questions. We at least know what flavor ice cream and how many scoops the man in charge likes. The mainstream media still continues to blame the former president for everything and do not hold this current administration accountable for anything. There are probably things I forgot to mention but at least there are no more mean Tweets.
Stephen Fitzgerald
Attleboro
