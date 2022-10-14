We must end the nastiness that has taken over politics
To the editor:
Re: “Race turns nasty,” front page, Oct. 11:
What a disappointment the front page story of Oct. 11 was.
Before I go further to explain my disappointment I do not know either of these men — Paul Heroux or Thomas Hodgson. I believe Heroux has served Attleboro as mayor very well, just as Hodgson has served the justice system very well.
I do take exception to the “Confederacy” comparison relative to the red, white and blue on a tie. The colors have been used in many designs and I have not found them to be offensive.
I am American born and brought up. I take offense to the reference of the Civil War, as this is part of my country’s history along with World War I, World War II, etc. This is history and should not be used in a political statement during a campaign.
When I was in school (many years ago) we were taught the history of the United States starting with the Native Americans onward. This is why I am so proud of the United States — I have been taught her history — whether good or bad, war or peace, and still she lives on as a great nation for all who take the time to realize what they have. Stop the “nasty” political arena and let all voters make up their own mind without anyone butting in. Good Luck to both Heroux and Hodgson.
Gail Pratt
Wrentham