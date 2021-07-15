The news, as reported by our ‘nothing-to-see-here’ press
To the editor:
Re: “A ‘controversy’ brought to you by Fox News,” Opinion, July 7)
Last week, Ned Bristol offered his facile rendering of Critical Race Theory which, while objectionable, is not the most alarming of his conclusions.
He asserts that if major news sources do not report on an event, a political movement or a radical transitioning of institutions that therefore none of those things are taking place, or worth taking note of. Our present danger is the obverse, it is the refusal of our news outlets to inform of us these things because the change of party and of power in Washington aligns with their own allegiances.
Joe Biden is the first presidential candidate in modern history not to campaign for the office. His idea of a political rally was to meet with 50 people in a parking lot. He offered no vision, no platform of ideas to tells us where he wanted to lead. When asked about specific polices he refused to give any answers. Many people voted for him because he represented a supposedly moderate voice in the political din, only to discover that he was going to enact the most radical agenda by any president in America history. And the “watch dogs” of democracy, well, they were only interested in alerting us to his favorite ice cream flavor.
In similar fashion, we can rest assured there is not an historic crises at our southern border if the news folk decide not to give it the space it requires. The cognitive weakness of the world’s most powerful leader is of no consequence. The failure of the vice president to show any capacity for the office is a non-issue. The decent into anarchy of our major Democrat-led cities is not newsworthy. The list of things we don’t need to know about is endless.
For four years we were hammered daily by this local paper about every cough and sneeze of the last administration. Admittedly, on a lot of days, that was low-hanging fruit, but that opportunity has not changed much under the new president. As to reporting the news, I suspect the new presidential term will be covered under the policy of “nothing to see here” and Ned Bristol can celebrate the vacuum.
Paul Andrews
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.