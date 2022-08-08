The not-so-brave Sen. Josh Hawley
To the editor:
Re: “Courage is the measure, by Debilyn Molineaux, column, Aug. 5 and “Where have the courageous gone?” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 5:
I would have expected that as a contrast to the columns on political bravery, one or the other would have mentioned Josh Hawley, the trash talking senator from Missouri.
Hawley became a media and internet sensation after videos released by the January 6th Committee show him sprinting across a corridor intersection so fast that they had to slow down the video so that it would not appear as a blur. Another clip shows him running down the wrong side of a divided staircase, presumably because the people going down the right side weren’t moving fast enough.
Who was he running from? Was it the people who broke into the Capitol and who just a short time earlier, had been encouraged by Hawley who behind the safety of a police line barricade fist- pumped at the crowd and gave them a sense of legitimacy?
As I see it, if Hawley wasn’t a coward he would have done one of two things that day. He could have joined the mob in a “we’re in it to win it” show of solidarity and let the chips fall where they may or he could have approached them and asked them to stop their attack, and explain that we are a nation of laws and we will sort this out the proper way. He did neither.
On that day, several of the younger politicians stayed in the chamber, shoulder-to-shoulder with plainclothes Capitol police, to hold off the mob and buy some time to empty the chamber. Josh Hawley, young and buff, was not one of them. But the story doesn’t end there.
A good story needs irony. And, here it is: Senator Hawley’s publisher recently released his book (are you ready for the title?); “Manhood, The Masculine Virtues America Needs.”
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro