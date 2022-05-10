The president’s job is to ‘promote the general Welfare’
To the editor:
Re: “How can Roman Catholics back abortion?” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, May 9:
Of course religious leaders in many countries would prefer that their beliefs become the law of the land.
Fortunately, the founders of our nation made it perfectly clear that it would be a grave error to allow this to become part of our tradition by making the separation of church and state the first clause in the First Amendment of U.S. Bill of Rights. It continues to amaze me how some choose to twist the words of our founders to meet their preferred meanings, while ignoring those that are perfectly clear.
As guided by the constitution, President Joe Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi are performing their obligation to “promote the general Welfare” by ensuring safe an legal access to healthcare regardless of any religious implications.
Scott Smith
North Attleboro