The quick way to enforce our borders
To the editor:
OK, so now we know President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are not competent to do the job.
So lets try this:
Finish the wall construction with unused material already onsite just sitting there serving no purpose and wasting our money
Give notice to all, as of March 1 our border is shut to everybody. If you wist to enter, you must follow all entry procedures.
And be advised, we will be protecting our borders (all of them) with military assistance, which will mean you will encounter the following: Abrams tanks stationed 1 mile apart through the most troubled areas; Marine special event combat troops and others stationed along the entire border length at all points. These troops will advise all persons detained one time to surrender. If this demand is not followed they will be instructed to shoot. No exceptions. The 24/7 use of drones will be present.
Those captured shall be returned to wherever they came from — no more busing/flying to friendly cities in the U.S., no payments for housing, no payments for anything. These people must be informed that we will no longer be the mom and dads of the world. We need to pay attention to our own problems which are many. A good start will be to oust Biden and his pals. They are violating the existing rules of law.
Philip Sharp
Rehoboth