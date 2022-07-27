The real blame lies with Donald Trump
To the editor:
Re: “Biden and Democrats are destroying America,” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, July 18:
I want to comment on Ken Porter’s recent letter blaming President Joe Biden for the problems we face today.
The first is inflation. Inflation is happening in every country and the main causes are the supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine — Biden didn’t cause these.
If anyone is to be blamed, Donald Trump would be a good place to start due to the increase in oil and gas prices which underlie the increased costs of just about everything. Trump spent four years undermining production and use of of solar panels, wind mills and electric cars. If we had four years of promoting these, we would have dropped the demand for oil and gas and with lower demand, we would have lower oil and gas prices.
As far as the drug problem goes, this has been with us for decades and to blame it on Biden just doesn’t make sense. The most serious drug problem we have today has little to do with our so-called “open borders.” Fentanyl is so cheap and powerful, it can be mailed into the United States from anywhere.
Tariffs are more complicated. They do raise the price we all pay on goods from China, so some targeted cuts might help lower inflation, but let’s not blame Biden for thinking about it because it remains to be seen if he does cut them or not and if he does lower some of them, then we can analyze if they helped or not.
Paul Peckham
Plainville