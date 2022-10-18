The real issue about sheriff is the absence of statistics
To the editor:
Re: “Thomas Hodgson is hardly a model sheriff,” by Eli Barrett, Voice of the Public, Oct. 14:
The letter printed in The Sun Chronicle, by a formerly imprisoned person, may not be a statistic, but it poignantly demonstrates that previously incarcerated people do re-offend when they are not provided with the programs, and tools to lead more productive lives when they are released.
The absence of statistics regarding the recidivism rate for the Bristol County House of Correction is in itself a reason for harsh criticism of Sheriff Thomas Hodgson. After 25 years, an ever increasing budget, and an expanding staff that numbers in the hundreds, Hodgson should have been measuring the re-offending rate of those incarcerated in his facilities.
Responding that he doesn’t have sufficient funds or staff to compile these figures is disingenuous as the sheriff’s yearly budget is in the millions, and anyone who is in doubt can easily access this information on line .
The very essence and objective of a House of Correction is to foster behavior of a released person that is improved and non threatening to the community. Penalization alone, of the sentenced, or detained, as a crime deterrent has proven ineffective . The removal of freedom, coupled with significant rehabilitative, vocational and re-entry preparation is the proven method to lower the crime rate.
Hodgson, not having kept these statistics, is hardly in a position to continually boast that he is keeping the community safe.
By what imaginary standard or measurement , other than self-promotion, can Hodgson claim success as a sheriff ?
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth