To the editor:
This letter is in response to Stephen Fitzgerald’s letter to the editor entitled “Jan 6 was mostly a peaceful protest,” which ran on May 6.
I have heard and read a lot of nonsensical spins on the tragic attack on our U.S. Capitol of Jan. 6, 2021, but this one takes the cake.
To call this a “peaceful protest” is not just factually wrong, it is also insulting and disrespectful to all the many members of law enforcement whose job is to protect our Capitol and the lawmakers who work there.
It was not just the actions of “a few knuckleheads” as Fitzgerald said. I watched this play out live and have seen lots of video and news reports on the topic and this was clearly the illegal and violent acts of many insurrectionists. There have been well over 400 people arrested and charged with crimes related to this attack on our democracy.
To say that no weapons were used in this attack is flat out wrong.
The insurrectionists used fire extinguishers, flag poles, pepper spray, bear spray, pipes, and metal barriers in the attack. These items were all used as weapons. The rioters broke into the Capitol by smashing through doors, windows, and broke into offices of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi among other members. They did millions of dollars in damage to our Capitol.
This riot resulted in the death of five people, most notably Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Two other officers who were at the Capitol on Jan. 6 later committed suicide. Also, more than 100 police officers were injured at the hands of this mob.
One rioter was killed by law enforcement who were protecting members of Congress. She was shot because she tried to illegally enter the House Chambers through the door the rioters broke.
Another woman died during the violence after reportedly being knocked down and trampled in the crush of the pro-Trump mob.
In the light of the facts, do you still think Jan. 6 was “a mostly peaceful protest”?
Warren Benson
North Attleboro
