The Republican Party is now a cult
To the editor:
Re “Biden and Democrats are destroying America,” by Kenneth Porter, Voice of the Public, July 18:
As Kenneth Porter writes in his letter to the editor, there may indeed be gains by Republicans in the midterm elections due to economic concerns in particular.
But even if inflation gets even worse, there will not be a “red wave” in Massachusetts.
Too much of the Republican party has become a cult. Being the most educated state in the country (look it up) means this type of group- think is much less likely to take hold. Porter’s letter, while it does contain some valid concerns, it is full of this group think, the type you can hear on certain “news” channels everyday.
While they involve difficult choices, the tariffs on Chinese goods and the the meeting with Saudi Arabia on oil are are directly involved with addressing economic challenges facing the entire world. We have a great example of the type of person we need more of in government, who happens to be a Republican, our current governor, Charlie Baker. He was usually rated as one of the most popular governors in the country because he worked well with both parties and looked to actually solve problems.
Nationally, are most Republicans looking for more politicians like him or are they part of the latest version of Jonestown?
No matter how disastrous you consider Joe Biden’s presidency he did not try to pull off a coup. How anyone can be OK with that and still profess a love for America is beyond me.
Leave the cult and come back to your country — we need you!
Edward Smith
Seekonk