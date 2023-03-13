The results of Tucker Carlson’s lies
To the editor:
Re: “Tucker Carlson unveils truth of Jan. 6,” letter to the editor, March 10:
One could not ask for a better example of the negative impact of Fox TV’s Tucker Carlson’s lack of veracity and his chronic misleading narrative than Mark Sweeney’s letter to the editor.
While not surprised, it is disappointing to — respectfully — count Sweeney as one of the many duped into believing Fox propaganda. It would seem he is not current on the revelations found in the court briefings filed in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against Fox which unambiguously show even Carlson himself did not credit his own pronouncements, or the sources thereof, relative to the 2020 election.
So, the notion that one finds Carlson credible is terribly disturbing in such an important matter, to say nothing about the untold number of others who do likewise therefore undermining public confidence in the sources of information democracies require.
And, before Sweeney laments what “previously released tapes” did not reveal, he may want to note that Carlson showed a mere four minutes of the “40,000-plus hours of tape (of Jan. 6)” given solely to him.
Selectivity anyone?
Having served 31 years of continuous active military duty, I would also note that this contributes to a very sad commentary on the state of current affairs in our country which, for me, undermines my enduring faith in our system of government.
Francis P. Keough
Foxboro