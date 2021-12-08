The right is bringing this country down
To the editor:
Another anniversary of Pearl Harbor has come and gone.
My father was not at Pearl Harbor, but served all over the Pacific after that infamous day in our country’s history. Two of my uncles also fought in Europe and along with many others either gave or risked their lives to protect this country and our way of life.
What disturbs me now is seeing the very same mindset that we defeated in World War II showing its ugly face once again right here in our country. We have a political party that is trying to destroy our country from within, while too many people stand silent and do nothing. This is how things got started in Germany in the 1930s. Don’t think it can’t happen here, because it can, and it’s happening right before our very eyes.
The right wing of this country is trying to fix elections, change laws to take away our rights, and gain total control in an all-out effort to bring this country down.
Donald Trump and all those connected to him should be indicted and face the justice they so rightly deserve. Instead of seeing justice carried out we are watching Trump and his buddies thumb their nose at the law and double down on the havoc they are trying to spread.
I never want to hear a Republican every mention law and order again, because they are in lock step against law and order at every turn.
Just look at our country now where people can’t go to school, church, concert, or any other social gathering without fear of being shot. The right wing has allowed guns to get in the hands of any person who wants one and the results have been devastating.
Former president Bill Clinton got automatic weapons banned and had a five-day waiting period before a person could purchase a gun. All that has been wiped out in some states. How much more of this will the people of this country stand for? I for one have had more than enough of it.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
