The righteous indignation of some letter writers
To the editor:
Having read Kenneth Porter’s letter of Dec. 9 (“Good will and peace to all Sun Chronicle contributors,” Voice of the Public, Dec. 9) in which he declared a unilateral truce for the Christmas season on the sniping between Sun Chronicle letter writers, and a response letter by Ken Watson (“We may disagree on how to get there, but not the goal,” Voice of the Public, Dec. 27) in which he expresses appreciation of it, I am reminded of the old admonition on righteous indignation. “Righteous indignation is often 20% righteous and 80% indignation.”
Considering that the Christmas season is about one month long (only 12% of the year) perhaps Porter could continue his moratorium a few more weeks to get to the 20% of righteousness and then spend the rest of the year wallowing in indignation as he identifies all of those he disagrees with as socialists and not real Americans.
Dominic Cucé
North Attleboro
