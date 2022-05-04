The right’s lies are the real dangers to democracy
To the editor:
Re: “A move that flies in the face of democracy,” by Bruce Wessell, Voice of the Public, May 3):
Bruce Wessell’s recent polemic, wherein he describes President Joe Biden as a cohort of Joseph Stalin and Adolf Hitler, was a bit over the top.
I do hope Wessell checked his blood pressure after typing his latest rant. The last time I checked, the First Amendment was still in effect — Wessell’s letter being living proof — and Americans can say pretty much anything they choose without fear of the Gestapo showing up at their door to whisk them away to be re-educated in a camp.
Currently, the amount of outright lies being spread across America by the right including, and especially by, a former twice-impeached president and a sleazy Fox commentator, are enormous.
Unfortunately, there is a rather large audience that has been taken in by their BS and who seem willing to sacrifice our democracy in favor of an authoritarian regime.
I do not exaggerate the danger represented by these pols and would-be dictators and commentators to make our country a mirror image of so many actual and potential dictatorships around the world.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro