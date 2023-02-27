The right’s solution to the border crisis: Gun down women and children
To the editor:
Re: “The quick way to enforce our borders,” by Philip Sharp, letters, Feb. 10:
If you want to understand how the delusional mind of a right-winger works, just read Phillip Sharp’s letter about border control.
He states he wants to use the military to control the southern border and actually station Abrams tanks at the border at a cost of $9 million per tank. Would he want to use these tanks to put fear in people or use them to just kill them like he has suggested?
Maybe he doesn’t understand if you kill someone — on on either side of the border — it’s still murder.
He goes on to say he wants Marine combat troops along the entire border with an order to shoot to kill after advised to surrender once. What a nice picture that would paint of America, gunning down mothers and children at our border. I think Sharp’s ideas would be better suited in a countries like Iran, North Korea, Russia, or China, but not here.
His letter is a perfect example of how the right- wing mind works in this country. They are nothing but reactionaries who live far outside the reality the rest of us live in.
I wonder where his concern for our border problem was when Donald Trump was president and Republicans controlled both the House and Senate? They had four years to complete their ideas on border security, but in reality, did not come up with a solution.
With all the resources Sharp wants to use to secure the border, it seems to me it would cost more than treating these people humanly and processing them in a lawful manner. They do, after all, have the right to seek asylum under the U.S. Constitution.
The one thing I would like to see is immigrants only enter the country through legal ports instead of just rushing the border which only causes chaos and delays their processing.
What disturbs me most about Sharp’s letter is the inhumanity of this thinking. It’s clear he does not see these people as human, just numbers. Numbers that he wants to reduce or even eliminate, at any cost.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield