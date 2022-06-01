The Second Amendment is far from absolute
To the editor:
Chief Justice Warren Burger, appointed by Republican President Richard Nixon, said “the gun lobby’s interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud, I repeat the word fraud, on the American people by special interest groups that i have ever seen in my lifetime.”
He then, as chairman of the Bicentennial of the Constitution Commission appointed by President Ronald Reagan, wrote a lengthy article explaining what the Second Amendment truly meant.
Justice John Paul Stevens, appointed by Republican President Gerald Ford — after saying the Heller decision of 2008 was the worst in his years on the court — said “both state and federal courts accepted the Court’s unanimous decision in United States v Miller as having established the Second Amendments protection of the right to bear arms was possessed only by members of the militia and applied only to weapons used by the militia.”
Even the extreme right-wing activist Justice Antonin Scalia (also nominated by Reagan), in writing Heller, said “Like most rights, the right secured by the Second Amendment is not unlimited, the right was not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.”
Proper gun controls won’t bring back the dead or stop all future deaths or injuries, but the truth needs to be told, and printing vitriolic lies spewed by the ignorant is not helpful.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro