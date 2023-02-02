The seemingly unsolvable immigrant crisis
To the editor:
There is nothing as heartbreaking as watching desperate immigrants huddling on the streets of El Paso and other border cities. When a problem has no discernible solution that is ethical, equitable and practical it becomes fodder for politicians of all persuasions.
Clinging to the myths, perpetuated by ultra nationalists, and magnified by Donald Trump, that these undocumented immigrants are criminals, disease ridden and a health and financial threat to this country there is no sympathy for their plight coming from millions of Americans.
On the other hand, overcome with heartache and remembering the many desperate migrants who have lost their lives trying to survive and escape violence or deadly poverty, there are Americans who perhaps naively believe all migrants can be absorbed by the United States.
If there will be a fair and practical resolution there has to be an acknowledgment that both hateful myths and unrealistic benevolence are misguided and counterproductive.
The United States would not exist as it has through all these centuries but for a continuing influx of immigrants pursuing materialistic betterment or fleeing deadly persecution.
The quota system was instituted to accommodate those immigrants who were presenting themselves for a better life or were fleeing persecution. Not a fair system, but an acknowledgement that the United States could and should open its borders for financial as well as humane reasons.
No one could have anticipated the world wide dislocations from civil wars, devastating climate crises and worsening inequities in so many countries. But the reality is that the United States is still seen as the the leading destination of millions of desperate people escaping poverty and life threatening conditions and until an acceptable and practical system is devised the issue will keep dividing Americans and detract attention from even more existential problems facing the nation.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth