The Sun Chronicle’s factual reporting on COVID-19 is not propaganda
To the Editor:
Re: “The Sun Chronicle is a peddler of propaganda,” by Gerald F. Chase (Voice of the Public, Nov. 5):
Two issues arise from Gerald F. Chase’s recent letter claiming The Sun Chronicle is spreading propaganda relating to the coronavirus pandemic.
First, that he calls it a “so-called pandemic” while it is an ACTUAL pandemic. More than 760,000 Americans have died from the illness. That is more than the number of people who died in the 1918 influenza pandemic, and most of those who died in 1918-1919 died because there were no antibiotics to fight pneumonia.
Second, he fails to indicate what agenda The Sun Chronicle is promoting in reporting on the pandemic, a key factor in showing something is “propaganda.”
Claiming an agenda to “control people” is a little vague. And please do tell the families of those who have died they died of “propaganda” or an “agenda.”
If you have legitimate medical reasons to question if you should be vaccinated, such as underlying conditions or allergies, by all means, please do speak with your doctor before getting a vaccine. However, the rest of us owe it to society to receive vaccination to try to help reduce the severity of a serious illness to keep people out of the hospital. It is not to “control” us, it is to control a disease that has killed millions worldwide. It is to help healthcare workers already burned out from nearly two years of this pandemic. It is to behave like a responsible member of society, and protecting those who cannot medically receive the vaccine.
As I told my doctor about a treatment we decided wasn’t medically right for me I made the decision on medical facts because “I don’t want to” is not a good enough reason.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.