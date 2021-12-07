The Sun Chronicle: A gift that keeps giving
To the editor:
Just this morning I cut out three Sun Chronicle articles that I will either pass on to interested friends, or save for my own files; and the subjects cannot be more diverse!
One featured “Soothing Gifts for Pets,” another a globally inspired “Peace Pole” installed by the Foxboro Rotary, and the third a small article on Blue Cross’ commitment to supporting local health care organizations to eliminate racial and ethnic inequities in care.
I count on The Sun Chronicle for local coverage of everything from hydrant flushing and trash pickup, to inspiring sports stories like that of Bishop Feehan High School’s AJ Quetta, coverage of the amazing work of Empty Bowls raising funds so beautifully for food insecurity, and all of the fabulous arts events in our community that we so often take for granted.
So, for anyone stymied for a holiday gift ... why not a subscription to The Sun Chronicle? Either online or in your hand, it’s truly a gift that keeps on giving all year long.
Kathy Hickman
Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.