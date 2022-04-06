The threat over Ukraine should scare us all The threat over Ukraine should scare us all
To the editor:
In the horror show that is Ukraine fighting for its’ life against the barbaric assaults on innocent civilians, the specter of nuclear weapons is terrifying.
There are those who point out that Russia has the largest number of such weapons. This is probably true but I would like to say that the only important number is one. With so many nations, many of which are unstable, having nuclear arsenals it is foolhardy to not assume that at least one will respond similarly when and if the first H(orror) weapon is unleashed. Duck and cover, indeed.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro