The time for sensible gun reform is now
To the editor:
I am so sick and tired of all the talk and lack of action on gun control when we have the power in our own hands to change things.
When the mindless slaughter of little children is not enough to move the GOP one inch on gun control, it’s time to call them out for once and for all.
Here’s my plan to make things safer for all of us:
1. Ban all high-powered assault weapons and high-volume magazines as they have no place in a sane society. This action alone will give police the advantage they need when confronting these maniacs.
2. Limit the ownership of guns to one hand gun and one rifle. This way no one can cry about their Second Amendment rights being violated. The right to regulate guns is written clearly in the Constitution.
3. Everyone who wants to own a gun will have to be licensed, the same as when you drive a car and many other activities. You will have to pass a test at a gun range under the supervision of a police officer after you pass a thorough background check.
4. Every gun has to have a registration number on it so we can know who owns it, where it came from, and where it might end up. Possessing any gun without a registration number should be felony with a mandatory 10 year sentence to be served fully.
Just these four changes would make a world of difference instead of all this wasteful talk that goes nowhere. Please, no more “thoughts and prayers,” which is really lip service to a daily problem here in our country.
All our children attending school are sitting ducks. Even with all those so-called good guys with guns down in Texas they could not stop the mayhem from one individual with a gun.
We have to act now, and if the GOP does not want to go along with our plan, we have the power to vote them all out of office.
The time to act is now.
Tomorrow will be too late, again.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield