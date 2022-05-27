The time has come
To the editor:
I recently I have had a hard time sleeping at night, as I am sure many Americans have. How very sad that one person can take the lives of so many by using a gun. We live in a country where we are afraid to go to the store or send our children to school.
I remember when the ban on assault rifles was passed in 1994, during the Clinton administration, and 10 years later when it was about to expire and we asked, than President George W. Bush, to renew it he said that if Congress would bring it to his desk, he would sign it.
Sorry to say the members of his party did not.
So for years it has been up to the states to pass gun-control legislation. Needless to say some have, but most have not. The number of mass killings has only increased.
While the issues comes up from time to time Congress fails to do anything about the many innocent people who have lost their lives. It seems that many state legislators are more concerned about abortion than gun control.
While both of these issues are about the taking of innocent lives, it seems that the solution for abortion can be solved by birth control. Instead of passing laws to punish doctors and closing Planned Parenthood centers, we should fund them so they could educate and distribute birth control to women who can’t afford to buy it.
As for guns, that is another issue. No one needs an assault rifle. You can’t use them to hunt and there isn’t any reason to practice shooting them, if there isn’t anything to shoot. Maybe instead of punishing doctors for performing abortions, we should hold the companies that manufacture assault rifles responsible for the many lives that are taken by people who use the guns they make.
Margaret Werner
Norton