The Tragedy of Donald J. Trump, Part II
To the editor:
Shakespeare could not have invented a more narcissistic character than Donald Trump.
Having alienated a large segment of the New York City in-crowd, losing high ratings for his TV show and having exhausted the antics to keep him in the news, Donald Trump announced his intention to run for president. Now he would have a worldwide audience to perform for. And that he did, and continues to do until today.
Intoxicated and addicted to adulation from his supporters who he constantly whips up into anger and fawning adoration, there is no scandal or illegal action that he doesn’t utilize to empty their pockets and show up at his circus rallies.
Always the victim never owing anyone an apology. Consistent in his betrayal and exploitation of his wives, friends, employees and anyone who misguidedly believed he would reward their loyalty.
The stage is littered with the betrayed, imprisoned or impoverished who rode the Trump gravy train hoping to enhance their own standing or financial position.
And will this play be a comedy or a tragedy? Will King Trump be led off to a prison cell or will there be a a sequel that will open with Trump waving, thumbs up and thanking his MAGA supporters for bestowing the presidency upon him yet again.
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth