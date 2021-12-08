The true meaning of fascism
To the editor:
The word “fascist” is routinely misused.
Fascism is a socialist ideology that permits nominal private property ownership. A fascist state regulates economic activity and restricts individual freedom. When used outside of this context, “fascist” is just an ugly slur.
John DeMeo
Cumberland
