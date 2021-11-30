The true meaning of the holiday season
To the editor:
Thank you to the woman with little girl in tow and Bishop Feehan bumper sticker on her car who traded bayberry wreaths with me at a landscape business in Attleboro the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
She heard me asking for a smaller size than the one I had in hand; she had the last one. She (with a friendly smile) insisted on trading. She wouldn’t accept a “no” nor my offer to pay the difference in cost. We drove off in different directions, with almost-matching wreaths. At that moment it started to snow. Thank you stranger. You are the true meaning of the season.
Betsy Shea-Taylor
Providence
