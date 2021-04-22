The truth about the Keystone Pipeline
To the editor:
Joseph Chabot’s recent letter to the editor was interesting to say the least. (“Donald Trump predicted it all,” Voice of the public, April 20) It was also filled with false statements.
Our southern border is not open, for example. But it is the lies about the Keystone pipeline that struck me most.
First, the pipeline is not fully operational, so it’s not affecting supply in any significant way.
Second, the oil it is transporting is not intended for refining for use in the United States in any large amount, most would be exported. The product being transported is tar sand oil, which is heavier, dirtier, and more corrosive than light crude oil. A spill in North Dakota of over 300,000 gallons cost millions to clean up.
Third, the claims of job loss in canceling the project are greatly overstated. And those workers who would have built the pipeline could build wind and solar power facilities, or work to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure.
We need bridges, roads, and dams far more than polluted land and water to transport corrosive tar sand oil for export.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro
