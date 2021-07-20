The truth behind worker shortage
To the editor:
Re: “Under the weather,” by Peter Gay, Opinion, July 19.
I read Peter Gay’s column and immediately felt a need to respond to his ignorance.
He asserted that the primary reason jobs were empty on Cape Cod was due to workers staying on unemployment to get the extra $300 in weekly benefits. A Boston Globe article published Sunday discussed, in detail, a large study that was done to examine the root causes of the current labor shortage.
Just 14% of those who declined jobs did so to obtain the extra unemployment benefits. The vast majority of those not working were women who were unable to obtain affordable child care and were waiting for school to resume to return to work. As the article discussed, most people would choose the security of a steady paycheck and benefits, over a few hundred dollars for a few months.
In addition, Gay ignores the effects of the pandemic on the foreign worker situation on the Cape.
A number of articles in The Globe and The Sun Chronicle, and online have reflected that the Trump administration severely curtailed the number of foreign worker visas available. The Cape typically relied on such workers from countries in Europe, as well as workers from the Caribbean and Jamaica. However, the pandemic curtailed the ability of these workers to travel, with some travel restrictions still in effect.
In addition, the pandemic caused a severe delay in the ability of the Federal Government to process visa applications for workers. And while the Biden administration worked to undo some of the foreign worker restrictions, this came too late for many businesses who relied on foreign workers. Opinion columns carry more weight when they are supported by objective facts. Spouting the tired troupe that people receiving benefits are lazy leeches is just ignorance.
Elisabeth Miller
Mansfield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.