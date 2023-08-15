The truth behind the writer who says Trump is honest
To the editor:
Re: “Trump was honest with America,” by Ted Harvey, essay, Point/Counterpoint, Aug. 11:
Professional grade gaslighting does not come for free.
Take, for example, Ted Harvey’s essay dedicated to the absurd proposition that Donald Trump, the serial liar responsible for so many fraudulent schemes that they are hard to count, is honest.
While the essay’s argument was preposterous, it at least provided one useful piece of context. It disclosed that Harvey is the chairperson of the “Committee to Defeat the President,” which — per the Federal Election Commission’s website — is a registered PAC.
Harvey’s PAC, like others, works like this: It solicits donations from the public and spends some of the donated money on publicly advocating for its preferred public policies and/or candidates. But, at least in this case, the chairperson also takes some of the donated money for himself.
According to www.fec.gov, during 2022, Harvey received around $100,000 from his PAC’s coffers. Money, it seems, can inspire some very creative forms of argumentation.
Joseph Cortellini
North Attleboro