The two sides of our United States of America
To the editor:
The list of federal holidays includes Columbus Day, which honors the man who introduced to the Western Hemisphere the enslavement of persons of color by white Europeans, and Juneteenth, which commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans in the United States learned they were free.
How ironic that the American people choose to celebrate the beginning and end of institutionalized human trafficking in our country!
Philip Hourigan
Mansfield
