The voters always know best
To the editor:
One of the great things about this constitutionally governed republic is that we have free exchange of ideas via free speech guaranteed by law.
However, I greatly disagree with Sun Chronicle columnist, Bill Gouveia, on the subject of Proposition 2 1/2. (“The story behind 2 1/2,” City & Town, April 19)
Frankly, that successful referendum was the best thing that ever happened in this Commonwealth.
Mr. Gouveia assails said law, which was overwhelmingly approved by the voters in November 1980.
Let it not be thought that this good law limits overall increases in actual residential real estate tax bills to 2 1/2 %.
There are property revaluations at least every 10 years, and ‘recertifications’ that can occur anytime. It is not at all unusual for a typical homeowner to receive a tax bill that, in pure dollars, is often four, five, or six percent more than the tax bill from last year. So, it is not like the cities and towns do not receive any more money than only 2 1/2 percent more than last year.
I have doubts that Gouveia understands that percentages are merely another way to express mathematical fractions. And Gouveia fails to mention that households face regular budgetary increases, just like municipalities.
Local governments continue to receive tax money and normal increases, but those responsible for their budgeting tend to spend more than is justifiable. After all, it’s “OPM” — other people’s money.
More government is never the good answer: it merely costs more, often to do things that local governments should not be doing.
The entire editorial board of The Sun Chronicle has bemoaned even the possibility of local voters rejecting proposals such as charter commissions and overrides of either variety.
The recent example of voters in Plainville again severely rejecting an override is to The Sun Chronicle as a variety of fiscal horror show. Not so. The voters always know what’s better for them than any observer with a pen or keyboard access.
There is no reason to think or conclude that writers and publishers of daily newspapers know better for a given community than the residents of any given community.
The hard-working locals need to be vigilant against diatribes that claim that “somebody” knows better than they do, no matter how cleverly disguised their appeal is attempted to be sold. This is never the case: the voters always know best, especially on a local level.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro
Term limits would be good for our democracy
To the editor:
A resounding “Amen” to Bob Foley’s April 16 column (“Euphemisms and politics,” Opinion.)
George Carlin aced how euphemisms now are used to disguise the truth.
Let’s embrace term limits for all legislative seats in an attempt to bring some semblance of fairness and common sense into our disturbingly bizarre political arena.
Unfortunately, I fear this is nothing more than a pipe dream.
Lee Ann Sims
Attleboro
