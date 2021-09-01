The war is far from over
To the editor:
Re: “Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops. (Front page, Aug. 27):
Rep. Jake Auchincloss is quoted as saying, The terrorist attack on the Kabul airport “is an atrocity and the deaths of more U.S. service-members a tragedy. It is further proof that the Biden administration must complete evacuations, quickly, and sustain a robust counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan indefinitely.”
Rep. Auchincloss, we appreciate your military service, but your naïve military and political analysis is sorely lacking. The evacuations were a debacle, they were not completed, and 13 U.S. service-members were brutally murdered. Also, there already was “a robust counter-terrorism mission in Afghanistan” up until President Joe Biden carelessly and callously systematically dismantled it.
Only a few weeks ago, there was a stable situation with no 9/11 attacks in 20 years, and no service-members killed in 18 months. Our military was not actually involved in ground combat, but acted as a strong deterrent to the expansion ambitions of the terrorists. But in one night, it’s now all gone!
The United States has some 150 military installations in countries around the world for the purpose of keeping our enemies at bay and from being on U.S. soil. Now all of that has dramatically changed. The enemy is emboldened, the world’s largest terrorist multi-billion-dollar arms depot now exists in Afghanistan and the potential for a massive hostage situation exists.
When we left Vietnam, the Viet Cong and NVA did not follow us home. Not so with the Taliban, ISIS, etc. They will!
The Aug. 31 headline reads, “America’s longest war over.” I’m afraid it has just begun anew with this bloodthirsty enemy who hate us and our way of life, and are doing all they can to kill Americans.
Rev. Paul N. Wanamaker
Norton
