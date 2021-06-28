The wealthy should be made to pay their fair share
To the editor:
In 2020, the U.S. government spent $6.55 trillion from money that comes from the taxes we pay. When the U.S. population is broken down by economists into upper-, middle- and lower-income categories, they find the bulk of this money comes from the middle- and lower-income people, simply because of the large number of people in those groups. Add to that the long-documented and recently revealed fact that most rich people find loopholes to avoid paying taxes, and you begin to understand that we, the common people, are paying almost all the money that the government spends.
Furthermore, the $6.55 trillion spent in 2020 went mainly for goods and services that the U.S. buys from companies that are owned primarily by wealthy Americans. So, not only do the rich not pay their fair share of taxes, but they are the largest recipients of the profits generated by government spending. And, there is even more to the story.
The infrastructure that is built with taxpayers money is used by these companies to move raw materials into their factories and out to the consumer at almost no cost to the owners.
Unfortunately, many have bought in to the idea that the rich are the wealth generators and job creators. Nothing could be further from the truth. We, the common people, are the engine that drives the economy. Still, we are not asking to tax the rich to excess. We simply want our politicians to realize this simple fact and make laws that close tax loopholes so that the rich, who benefit the most, pay their fair share.
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
