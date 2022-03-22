To the editor:
I am constantly amazed at the social paralysis not just among younger folks, but the wily veterans of earth life who should know better.
When people see challenges facing extended family members, friends, co-workers, neighbors, they decidedly don’t believe it is their place to do anything about it. Injustice happening to other folks, their irrational craziness, self-defeating methods, sadness and anxiety, insatiable appetite for harmful stuff, all that is their own burden to bear.
But ancient folk knew that was a dead-end philosophy. If even a small enemy force got past the walls at night, it often made quick work of the entire town, turning them into slaves.
That’s what Adolf Hitler did in Germany. That’s what Vladimir Putin did while Europe and America shrugged their shoulders and fell asleep at the gates of Kyiv.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah