The White House is indeed secure
To the editor:
Re: “Cocaine in the White House: Nothing to see here, folks.” by Kenneth Porter, letters, July 24:
With respect to the recent letter about cocaine left behind in the White House, the author assumes facts without evidence.
First, regardless of what conspiracy theories may have been read, the Secret Service does not destroy evidence unless and until a matter has been fully investigated and adjudicated.
Second, packets of material sometimes have fingerprints and/or fibers that are of evidentiary value. This is not always the case, and not every fingerprint in human existence is in the files of the FBI.
Third, all kind of items are left behind in the White House every day, such as car keys, cell phone, and other trinkets. Explosive materials won’t make it past the security checkpoint, for reasons I am not at liberty to disclose. Take my word for it … they won’t.
The author is right about one thing: The White House is one of the most secure buildings on the planet, and it’s no accident that our president is safe day and night.
Glenn Hill
Norfolk