The world according to wealthy Republicans
To the editor:
The wealthy class and their Republican party minions are suffocating the power of the middle class and working poor.
They are claiming the right to appoint replacements for mid-term retiring senators outside the constitutionally mandated electoral process. (Kentucky)
They are asserting immunity from prosecution for wrong-doing while in office. (Former President Donald Trump; Sen. Lindsey Graham).
They are pushing for lifetime political power while at the same time professing to support term limits. (Sen. Ted Cruz)
They are promoting super majorities to approve citizen-initiated state constitutional amendments (Ohio — Initiative 1) and to approve ballot measures (Utah — hunting, Arizona — taxation).
They are overthrowing local home rule in cities by limiting local power to make city-specific ordinances and criminal justice reforms (Texas) and are dispatching state troopers to patrol local streets (Austin).
They are taking over locally elected school boards and closing libraries (Houston); tampering with locally determined civics education (race and gender curriculum); undertaking madcap propaganda initiatives (election denying, indictment denying); attempting to overturn rule of law with populist demagoguery (MAGA); and refusing compromise with Democrats (everywhere).
In brief, they are not doing things the American way.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah