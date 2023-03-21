Wrong indictment gives Trump the nomination
To the editor:
Of all the ongoing investigations, and the possibility of indictments, the alleged porn star payoff to Stormy Daniels, according to the most learned jurists, is probably the least likely to succeed.
And if the charges were dismissed, or Donald Trump was found not guilty after a trial, his MAGA supporters will be convinced that all accusations are contrived and politically motivated.
Conversely, if previous allegations of inappropriate sexual and financial misbehavior have not swayed his supporters then even a guilty finding will have no negative effect and their enthusiasm for him will be enhanced, donations increased and they will assure he is the nominee for president.
Cautious prosecutors, with seemingly overwhelming evidence of serious criminality and treason, fearing the same fate, will forego indicting him or will delay their actions until after the 2024 election, giving credence to the maxim “justice delayed is justice denied.”
Neither objective, imprisonment or halting a third presidential run, will have been served, and the most treasonous, gifted grifter will have a reasonable opportunity to fulfill his narcissistic desire to be the first truly autocratic American president.
Betty Ussach, Esq.
Dartmouth