To the editor:
I am writing this letter in response to Tina Bowes’ letter to the editor, “Doing the Right Thing” (Opinion, May 19)
I do agree that this pandemic has faced us all with challenges for which there was no playbook. However, being the wife of a former high school baseball coach, I feel I need to clarify some things.
One of the hardest decisions a coach has to make every season is who he is going to cut. They know inevitably that someone is going to be unhappy and a parent is going to complain that their kid was unfairly cut.
This year proved to be more of a challenge because the MIAA limited the number of players a coach could carry on each roster. Regardless of the pandemic, just because you are a senior does not mean that you are entitled to a spot on the team.
Your letter referenced that Attleboro, Bishop Feehan, Foxboro and Mansfield did not cut any seniors. Did you ever stop to think that maybe all of those seniors are quality players worthy of a spot on the team? I noticed that you did not mention North Attleboro in your letter. North Attleboro cut at least two seniors, but their parents aren’t writing letters to the editor. Instead, one of those seniors holds his head high and shows up at every single game to not only cheer on his team, but he also provides updates on Twitter for those who can’t make the games.
As for Bishop Feehan, they may not have officially cut any seniors, but prior to the season they proactively told seniors who they didn’t plan on keeping that there probably wouldn’t be a spot for them on the team so they didn’t bother trying out.
When my oldest son tried out for the baseball team, he was told he wouldn’t make it so he turned his attention to the track team and learned a new event. It turns out that was one of the best things to happen to him — he won the Hockomock Championship for high jump his senior year.
Instead of focusing on the fact that your son was cut in his senior year, you should use this as a teaching moment as he enters into adulthood.
Life doesn’t always go as planned, we don’t always get what we want or think we deserve, but you need to pick yourself up when you get knocked down and move on.
Lisa Weir
North Attleboro
